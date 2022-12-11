Dominic Ongwen former lead counsel Ayena enthroned clan chief

Former Member of Parliament for Oyam North, Krispus Ayena Odongo, has been enthroned as a clan leader (Awitong) in Lango.

Counsel Ayena was enthroned as Awitong of Palamyek in a ritual performed at his home at Apanylongo Cell, Western Ward, Iceme Town Council in Oyam District on Saturday.

Before the ritual was performed, the candidate was kept in a house for a brief retreat together with his best man. He was later brought out by his clan members while walking and presented before hundreds of people seated under the tents.

Mr Ayena was later cross-examined by a cultural leader in-charge of enthronement, Yosam Odur Ebii, and after he passed the test, he was enthroned as Awitong.

After his successful enthronement, Mr Ayena pledged to protect the rights of vulnerable persons including orphans, widows and widowers.

"I will work hard to hunt for resources to support our clan members. I will not work as an elder brother but as a member of the clan to bring unity and development," he said.

Mr Alex Oremo Alot, the former LC5 chairman of Lira District, said he would work closely with his clan brother Ayena, to develop the Palamyek clan.

About Ayena Odongo

Mr Ayena represented former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander Dominic Ongwen, currently serving a 25-year jail term in The Hague.

However, the two parted ways due to a serious "communication breakdown" between them. They had spent nearly seven years together enjoying a lawyer-client relationship.

Ms Judith Alyel, the chairperson of Lango Parliamentary Group, congratulated Mr Ayena upon his enthronement. She also urged members of the community in Lango to produce a manageable number of children that they will be able to train in school.

The bishop of West Lango Diocese, Rt Rev Julius Ceaser Nina, said a clan leader is always called by God to offer services to His people.

“God has called you at this difficult time when people in Lango are so divided. He has called you at a time when the level of corruption is so high. As a result of corruption, people are suffering a lot in this country,” he said.