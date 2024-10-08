Don Nasser further remanded as case is still under investigation

Kampala City businessman and socialite Nasser Nduhukire, also known as Don Nasser, has been further remanded to Luzira Prison until October 23.

Nduhukire appeared on Tuesday morning before the presiding Chief magistrate at Buganda Road Court, Mr Ronald Kayiizi for his case in which he faces charges of aggravated trafficking and defilement of a minor.

However, prosecution led by Mr Joseph Kyomuhendo told court that investigations in the matter are still ongoing thus seeking for an adjournment.

Nduhukire, 38, faces the charges together with Promise Ateete, 19, a personal assistant to Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament Yona Musinguzi.

They face the charges of aggravated trafficking in children contrary to section 3(a) and 5(a) of the prevention of trafficking in persons Act, 2009 and defilement contrary to section 129(1) of the Penal Code Act CAP 120.

The court has read the charges against them, but they have not entered a plea, as the charges are capital in nature.

“The charge of aggravated trafficking in children carries a maximum sentence of death upon conviction therefore this means that this court has no jurisdiction to handle this case except the high court,” Mr Kayiizi previously held.

Prosecution states that Nduhukire and Ateete on May 23, 2024 between Acacia avenue , Tagore apartments Mawanda Road in Kampala and Kito Zone Kira Municipality Wakiso District by means of fraud or of abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability or received or transported or haboured a girl aged 16 years for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Nduhukire separately faces a charge of defilement.

According to police Ateete befriended the victim through Snapchat and on May 3, 2024 the two met at Aura Bar in Kololo.

It is further stated that Ateete then introduced the victim to Nduhukire who took them to Kamokya Apartment where they were given cocaine before Ateete left and Nduhukire took the victim to his house where he reportedly had sex with her in the presence of another girl.