Don’t allow heavy trucks on our access roads - locals

A section of residents are demanding a restricted movement of heavy trucks on a newly upgraded access road linking three sub-counties in Nakaseke District.

The residents from Kinoni, Wakyato and Kiwoko Town Council say heavy trucks should be regulated on the 5km Kiwoko-Bujuubya Road. The road is currently under construction.

“The community access road that is under upgrade is meant for light traffic. We pray that the government regulates the heavy trucks that may damage it in a short period,” Mr Lameka Mwanje, Lwabigyebe Village chairperson said last Friday.

Ms Hanifa Namata, a district councillor representing Kiwoko Town Council, blamed the many impassable access roads on heavy trucks transporting sand that damage the road culverts and create potholes.

“We need to protect this road from the damage created by the heavy trucks. We have heard from the contractors that this type is not meant for heavy traffic. We pray that the government assists us in protecting this particular road from the heavy trucks,” she said.

The Ministry of Works is improving the road with a low volume cost sealing technology. The upgrade is estimated to cost Shs4.7b.

But the Nakaseke Central Member of Parliament Mr Allan Mayanja Ssebunya, said: “This particular road may fail to serve its purpose if we do not have guidelines in place that regulate the heavy trucks that have damaged many access roads.”

But Works and Transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, said: “The heavy trucks that break the culverts should be held responsible. The roads should not be damaged in a short period through irresponsible usage,” he said at the weekend.