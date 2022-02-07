Don’t attempt to take away people's will, Otafiire warns Parliament

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, has cautioned Parliament against mooting a move intended to make Ugandans lose the right to vote for the president.

The bush-war general noted that there are some lawmakers who are mooting a move to infringe on the right Ugandans to vote for their president, saying that this may cause turmoil in the country.

“I have heard voices from parliament that they want MPs to vote for the president on behalf of the people. I respect their views but I don’t support them. The people mooting this move should be happy and humble to appreciate that some of us who framed the constitution saw it wise that the president should be voted for by the people,” Maj Gen Kahinda said while addressing Bududa District leaders on Saturday.

“We were not stupid to put it in the constitution that the president will be elected by the people and must get 51% of the vote,” he said.

Maj Gen Kahinda noted that it has been his belief that Uganda as a democratic country has to give the population the right to vote for the president of their choice.

“This was my belief and still is until I die. The right of the people to choose their leader is inalienable and sacrosanct. Nobody should take that right from you, not even Parliament or the army. You the people of Uganda have that right to choose your leader and you should stand up to defend that right,” he said.

Caution to security forces

On the Tarehe Sita celebrations, Kahinda noted that this day can only carry meaning if the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) remains the people’s army and serves the interests of Ugandans.

He cautioned the army against mistreating the population noting that, without the population, there is no army thus there is a need to handle them extra cautiously.

He reminded the army of how the guns, bombs, uniforms, and the food that they have were all funded by the people through taxes thus asking them to be humble.

“The uniform, guns, and bombs you are carrying as well as the food you eat are all bought by the taxpayers, so I don’t expect you the employee to mistreat your employers,” Maj Gen Kahinda noted.

“The past regimes had a lot of artillery and strong men who assumed a lot of authority then but where are they now? When you start to despise the population, it means you are fit for dismissal. Should you mishandle them, they will dispose you off the same way we did to the past regimes,” he added.

Drawing an example from the NRA guerrilla war, Kahinda noted that no amount of artillery is more powerful than the people.

In addition, Maj Gen Kahinda revealed that they will weed out police officers who are corrupt and like mistreating members of the public.