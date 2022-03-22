Don’t back Opposition, minister tells Ankole NRM leaders

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has warned the National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in the greater Ankole region against supporting the Opposition, saying it will frustrate the party’s ideologies.

Mr Baryomunsi, who was speaking at the symposium of NRM university leaders Ankole chapter in Bushenyi town at the weekend, said some NRM leaders support Opposition against their party candidates, which has given rise of the Opposition among the youth in the region.

“The tendency of NUP (National Unity Platform) and other Opposition political parties going to universities and other high institutions of higher learning and winning any election has stopped today and I will begin with nine universities of greater Ankole because NRM is not a top soil to be in Kampala but at the grassroots, making young people master our ideologies,” he said.

Mr Baryomunsi said the NRM will focus on nationalistic standards to address the challenges facing youth such as unemployment through creating avenues such as Emyooga, and youth funds to fight poverty at a household level.

“The party secretariat is yet to have a database, especially of young people at the universities so that you can benefit from the available opportunities. We are going to do a census next and you have been crucified for supporting NRM, why can’t you benefit from such projects?” he wondered.

The head of national NRM students mobilisers, Dr Nicholus Marvin Ahumuza, said Opposition political parties invading universities and other institutions of higher learning is a big challenge to the party’s future.

“The chapter is faced with many challenges ranging from lack of NRM ideologies, lack of support from the party stakeholders and the party secretariat and patriotism training to boost our minds. We only see the party leaders during elections when other parties are holding meetings with their people but ours are in offices,” he said.

The national chairman of universities NRM Chapter, Mr Ngabirano Kasenene, accused the party officials of betraying the youth.

“We were supposed to have this symposium at the beginning of last month but it was postponed to today, because the secretariat has been disappointing us all through. At one time, I had to sell off my phone to fund the party activities to launch one of the university chapters,” he said.

The Bushenyi Deputy Resident Commissioner, Ms Loy Namara, said the party hierarchy should invest enough time and resources in the young generation because its leaders hold the future aspirations of the party.

“It is a shame that Opposition parties have started to win elections in institutions in Bushenyi. If party leaders can’t go back to the drawing board and bring young people on board, we are yet to see the worst,” Ms Namara said.

The meeting was attended by nine universities in Ankole, including Bishop Stuart, Kampala International University, The University of St Joseph, Ibanda, Kyambogo, Bushenyi Learning Centre, and Mbarara University of Science and Technology, among others.



























