Don’t be too busy to play your roles, Mengo official urges parents

Mr Mathias Mulumba, the Mengo official in charge of the Ssabagabo Nsangi Sub County in Wakiso District has blamed the current indiscipline and acts of corruption among many people in society on parent’s failure to play their parental roles claiming that they are too busy.

Speaking as chief guest during the inter-house Music Dance and Drama competitions at St Cyprian High School, Kyabakadde in Kyampisi sub-county, Mukono District on Sunday, Mr Mulumba said many children have grown up without being taught their cultural norms, traditions and societal morals, which he says has led them to grow uncultured.

“Cultural and traditional values among our youth have diminished and what we are now seeing are people who are wild and have no respect for one another because their parents did not play their parental responsibilities,” he said.

The Mengo official who commended the school administration for instilling discipline in the learners emphasised the role of parental guidance to children, noting that children should be allowed to visit their relatives in villages during holidays so that they can learn their culture.

He advised parents always to get time to talk to their children on several issues, saying it is not enough to pay fees for a child without instilling morals in them.

He also asked schools to teach learners democracy, patience and love for one another if we are to get responsible future citizens.