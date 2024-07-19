Don’t bend to sectarian talk, says Bobi Wine

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has asked Ugandans not to be consumed by sectarian talk, urging focus on fighting what he described as “dictatorship by the current government.”

“This generation has a responsibility to change things, don’t allow anyone to divide us along tribal, religious, age and gender lines or any grouping. We are one Uganda and one generation,” Kyagulanyi told thousands at a rally held at the Ntungamo Monthly market grounds on Thursday.

Speaking during the ongoing NUP nationwide mobilization tour, Bobi Wine accused President Museveni’s government of destroying infrastructure and structures left by former Ugandan leaders.

“This government is full of deception. Old people will tell you by 1971 you would go to hospital for free and even have food there, but today the hospitals have a section for the poor and the rich. It is segregation everywhere,” Bobi Wine said.

Yet again, Bobi Wine claimed he defeated Museveni at the 2021 general election.

“He cheated us and imprisoned us. My message to you today is that never give up. We shall reach where we want to reach,” he added before he reiterated that NUP is built on inclusivity.

Meanwhile, there was no security disturbance as Bobi Wine’s team marched for over a kilometer in parts of Ntungamo District.

Ntungamo District is the traditional birthplace for Museveni and first lady Janet Kataaha, plus a host of other NRM politicians and Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Kyagulanyi.

Several speakers at Thursday’s rally said residents were in 2021 diverted not to vote for someone with no ancestral roots related to Ntungamo District.

“That was simple diversion as Museveni has done nothing on the Ntungamo poverty. Residents remain as poor as other areas,” Bobi Wine observed.

Party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya asked NUP supporters to embrace new members seeking change in Uganda’s governance.