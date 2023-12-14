Don’t cling to power, Minister Namuganza advises clerics

The State Minister for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza has asked clerics to embrace peaceful transition of leadership to check conflicts in church.

Speaking at the consecration of pastor Peter Joseph Idembe as the new general overseer of Deliverance Church Uganda in Nsambya, Kampala, yesterday, Ms Namuganza said leadership-related conflicts continue to be reported in some churches, causing divisions among the faithful.

“Don’t politicise elections in church. Do what is expected of you and ensure that transition of power is done in a peaceful way and in accordance with church rules and regulations, to ensure peaceful co-existence,” Ms Namuganza said.



The minister said when religious institutions lead by example and instill morals in citizens, they are able to nurture God-fearing and responsible citizens who are not a burden to government.

“When I was in Senior Three, we were going through a lot in the village. We decided to form a group of born-again young people. We prayed and fasted for three days. I wanted God to change life at home. I also prayed for fame and getting a good husband. He fulfilled most of prayers,” she said.

Commended

Pastor Idembe, who formerly worked as the church’s administrator, took over from Pastor Edward Kiwanuka, who had served for nine years as the church’s general overseer.

Pastor Titus Oundo, an elder in Deliverance Church Uganda, who presided over the consecration, commended Pastor Kiwanuka for leaving a clean record.

“You have moved with clean hands. You have not left scandals behind. It is good to come to the end of the race without leaving bruises behind,” he said.

Pastor Oundo advised the new bishop to depend on God’s guidance, be a team player and remain humble and keep the faith and serve the people.

Bishop Idembe said he would continue where his predecessor stopped to advance the kingdom of God.

He said he will be committed to the mission through preaching and teaching.

Pastor Kiwanuka attributed his achievements to God’s grace.

He asked the faithful to work with his successor and guide him when necessary.