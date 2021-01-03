Don’t curse 2020, Christians told

By Frederick Anyine More by this Author

Mbarara Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha has urged the faithful to observe peace, saying it starts with the individual, family before it spreads to the entire nation.

Archbishop Bainomugisha made the call while preaching at St Augustine Cathedral Nyamitanga in Mbarara City on New Year’s Day.

The cleric said the previous year could have had challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic but that it also had some good thinLambert Bainomugishags in it. He thus urged Christians not to forget their achievements in the previous year and only complain about the challenges they faced.

“God cannot be diverted from remaining loyal and loving his people even when there are bitter challenges such as of the Covid19 pandemic,” he said.

He urged the public to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the government through the Ministry of Health against Covid-19 by ensuring each person puts on a mask whenever in public, washes hands with soap regularly or sanitises, as well as observing social distancing.

Archbishop Bainomugisha urged the Christians to pray for peace, especially during the forthcoming elections.

