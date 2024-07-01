Don’t delay marriage - Museveni

Young adults in Uganda are increasingly delaying marriage, with the median age at first marital union now at 25 years for men, according to government estimates.

This trend mirrors a global pattern where young people are waiting until their late 20s or early 30s to marry. Factors such as a focus on career development, financial independence, and the normalisation of premarital sex contribute to this delay.

President Museveni, while addressing the congregation during the family festival in Kampala on Saturday, urged those engaging in premarital sex to marry.

“When you finish your education, I encourage young people to get married; 22, 23 [years] there, the time has come [for you to get married]. Then you can get your family,” he said, attracting jubilations from the congregation.

He said early marriage would enable a longer period of married life and cautioned the youth against engaging in sex before the age of consent, saying it would expose them to sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS.

The Uganda Demographic and Health Survey reports from 1995 and 2022 show that the average age at first marriage for women increased from 17 to 19 years, with highly educated women marrying at around 25 years in 2022. Despite this, 14 percent of girls have engaged in sexual activity by age 15.

The percentage of never-married women aged 15-49 rose from 15.7 percent in 1995 to 25 percent in 2022, with financial independence being a significant factor.

The President also re-echoed the government’s stand against homosexuality, saying it contradict African values. “We are very firmly behind the family as a base of society. Those who are preaching the other line are definitely not right. We know about homosexuals and lesbians,” the President said.

Dr Hyun Jin Preston Moon, the founder and chairman of the Global Peace Foundation, while delivering the keynote address during the festival, applauded Uganda for upholding family values.

“I was told that here in Africa, you have recognised that marriage is between a man and woman, that is co-creating with God. That is the universal truth. We need to start a movement that sanctifies and glorifies the ideal of marriage, the ideal of family,” he said.

The First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni, highlighted the impact of globalisation on family cultures in Africa and urged religious and cultural leaders to promote positive cultural and religious values to benefit the younger generation.

“I believe that through unity and oneness of purpose, Ugandans from every sphere of society can work together to reposition and redeem our rich African culture for the benefit of the younger generation,” she said.

The Archbishop of the Orthodox Church in Uganda, Mr Leronymos Muzeeyi, asked government to recover the ill-gotten wealth.

“We call upon the government to seriously think about implementing lifestyle audits of both private and public officials and enforce recovery of ill-gotten wealth. It is our belief that this will reduce corruption and make the government improve public service delivery,” he said.

The religious leaders also called upon the public to protect the environment, saying they intend to plant 250 million trees within 15 years. However, the Council said efforts to restore nature such as evictions in wetlands should be done humanely to reduce suffering to families.