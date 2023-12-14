Don’t desert NRM because of  “opposition lies”  Kayunga NRM boss tells youth

Youths in Kayunga District in central Uganda have been asked not to desert the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party which has been in power since 1986 to join opposition parties because of the “unbelievable lies being traded by opposition” parties.

“People in the opposition have mastered the art of spreading lies about NRM. You hear them spreading lies claiming that government sold plots in Lake Victoria. Don’t desert NRM because of those lies,” Mr Moses Karangwa, the Kayunga district NRM chairman said.

Several members of the fishing community living around lakes across the country have accused state agents, especially the UPDF, police and its sister security agencies deployed to protect the water bodies of harassment, torture and engaging in illegal fishing activities, among other human rights abuses.



Mr Karangwa, made the remarks during a thanksgiving ceremony organized for him at Galilaya sub-county headquarters to thank God for saving his (Karangwa) life when he got involved in a nasty accident in July this year.

The ceremony was organized by NRM youths in Kayunga District.

Mr Karangwa was injured in the accident when his car knocked a cow in Mbalala along the Kampala-Jinja highway.

Mr Karangwa, who 2020 contested for the central region NRM chairperson seat and lost to Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, said it was because of the opposition lies that led to NRM’s loss in Buganda region in the 2021 general election which saw Mr Yoweri Museveni who has been in power since 1986 declared as winner of the hotly contested presidential race which many critics described as the most violent poll in the political history of the country.

Many opposition members and activists, including Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform (NUP) who was declared first runner up in the hotly contested presidential race rejected the election results as sham, accusing state operatives of torture, enforced disappearance of their supporters and agents amid internet blackout.

Facebook which was closed days to declaration of election results has never been reopened since.

“As NRM supporters we must unite and water down these lies so that we recapture Buganda in the 2026 general elections. Members of MK movement and us who belong to Mzee Tova Ku Main are one, so I don’t see why we should fight one another,” Mr Karangwa said.

MK mis led by Mr Museveni’s son and presidential advisor, special operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who many consider as the heir apparent.

The youth who endorsed Mr Karangwa as their candidate for the same post of district NRM boss in the upcoming party elections, slammed some NRM leaders whom they said were only supporting the ruling party in order to benefit from it.

“Some NRM leaders are just milking the party but don’t love it and as youth we must isolate such leaders who are selfish the,” Mr Christopher Kato, the Kayunga district MK movement spokesperson said.

Mr Kato called upon Mr Museveni to fulfill all the pledges he made to the people of Kayunga during presidential campaigns like tarmacking the 89KM Kayunga-Galilaaya road.

Failure to fulfill the pledge, he said, would affect the president and NRM’s support in the area.

But Mr Karangwa assured residents that tarmacking of the road would be carried out in the coming financial year, explaining that works on the road had been deferred to the next financial year due to budgetary financial constraints. "Don't engage in protests organised by opposition because president Museveni will next year full fill his pledge of tarmacking our road.