Don’t die poor, minister advises Mak professors

Makerere University professors have been advised to research on projects that have a national impact, instead of writing so many papers and looking for funds for projects that are not applicable in the real world. Speaking during the opening of the Third Biennial International Conference of the African Research Universities Alliance, on October 30, the Minister of Science Technology and Innovations, Dr Monica Musenero Masanza, urged the academicians to translate their knowledge into products, that can create employment and provide economic relief that most African countries need today.

“Scientists of every nation should understand how they can translate their knowledge into products. We have a stable political leadership in Africa, politicians are waiting to hear a voice from the scientists,’’ Dr Musenero said.

“What the continent needs now is economic relief not giving us things,” she added. Dr Musenero further explained that instead of university professors always relying on their pensions as they head into retirement, they should be looking at the projects created as the fall-back package.

“Unfortunately, many of them will remain poor, because whenever African professors create new knowledge, they get excited and go exposing it in international conferences and workshops where they give away their ideas free of charge,” she said.

Asked where the problem lies, she said Ugandan scientists who should be the main drivers of economic growth and national development do not understand how the economy and politics work.

She added that the situation has been worsened by people who studied arts, who are the politicians, policy makers and the economists who don’t understand the language spoken by scientists and they don’t listen to their advice even when it is good for the economy. Citing the current government’s development strategy, she said that she expects professors to flood her office with project proposals on how universities can help government develop strategies to implement its development agenda in agro-industrialisation, tourism, manufacturing and science and technology.

Use of AI

The three-day Fifth Biennial International Conference of the African Research Universities Alliance opened at Makerere University on Wednesday, attracting vice chancellors and academicians from African universities to discuss how African countries can use Artificial Intelligence to conduct research and innovations transformation.

The Makerere University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, Prof Sarah Ssali, said the gathering is an alliance of 17 African universities, which have pooled resources together to develop research. She added that the occasion contrasts with the past where rich countries funded research to control African countries.

“Look at ChatGpt, how many people are paying to use it? When you buy a Samsung phone that is money going to Korea to support a job there. We are saying what are we producing for other people to consume so that that becomes income for us,” she said.

Objective

Makerere University indicates that the alliance is looking at helping African countries develop products and services, which can be consumed by other countries, hence raising revenues across the continent.