Don’t disturb foreign investors with direct taxes, says Museveni

President Museveni has cautioned Ugandan government officials and the tax body against imposing direct taxes on foreign investors, especially manufacturers, in the East African country.

Instead, the Ugandan leader advised the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to look to other indirect ways of taxing such as at the consumer level, or the pay-as-you-earn for the workers employed by the companies.

“This is now a warning to the government people, including finance. I long ago told everybody concerned that what we lack in Uganda is manufacturing. Everything else is there. Peace is there, infrastructure is worked on, but manufacturing is what we need the most,” Museveni observed.

“Therefore, if somebody is in manufacturing, I don’t want you to disturb them with direct taxes, because direct taxes are not very crucial for us,” Museveni remarked on Thursday.

He was was speaking at the commissioning of a newly established Harris International Factory in Kampala.

Museveni longed for Ugandans to co-operate with foreign investors to boost manufacturing in the country.

Further, he encouraged more foreign nationals to continue investing in Uganda.

“Bring me more Lebanese. I want rich Lebanese, I don’t want the poor ones,” Museveni told the Lebanese owners of the foods and beverage manufacturer.

Valued at over $100m, the plant commissioned on Thursday is part of the broader Harris International Company commonly referred to as Riham in Uganda.

“I am really very happy with you, and if anybody tries to disturb you, they will see how I look like,” he warned.

Still on Thursday, Museveni pledged government support to progressive local investment groups as he commissioned Kike Tropical Fruits factory in Nakasongola.

“We give money to people that have nothing to do, and they squander it. How about someone who is doing something good? The problem is not the money but the people who can execute the work we want,” he said.