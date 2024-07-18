Don’t emulate Kenyan youth - Baryomunsi

Ugandan youth have been urged to use alternative means of expressing their discontent with the government rather than resorting to violence like their Kenyan counterparts.

The minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, reasoned that discontent towards the government should be expressed peacefully.

“You don’t have to copy what happened in Kenya to confront the government; you will lose your life. But there are other civilised ways of expressing your point without losing blood, there are several platforms where concerns can be voiced,” Dr Baryomunsi said yesterday.

He was addressing university students during the launch of student programme season 4 in Kampala organised by the Centre for Constitutional Governance.

He added: “The young people have many ways of expressing themselves but the way and manner of expression must be within the law assemblies, processions, and demonstrations are guided by law, yes, they can demonstrate provided they comply with what the law requires.”

The call by Minister Baryomunsi comes at a time when about 100 youth are planning a demonstration by marching from Railway Grounds in the city centre to Parliament to express their discontent over rampant corruption.

Under Article 29(1) (d) of the constitution of Uganda, every person has a right to the freedom to assemble and to demonstrate together with others peacefully and unarmed and to petition.

The Kenyan youth in recent days brought President Willian Ruto’s management to its knees, including firing all his Cabinet ministers following riots over high taxes.

Speaking at the same event, Ms Ruth Ssekindi, the director of Complaints, Investigations, and Legal Services at Uganda Human Rights Commission, urged the young people to get acquainted with the laws of Uganda.