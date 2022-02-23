Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba addresses residents in Mityana District at the weekend.President Museveni has stopped the planned eviction of hundreds of bibanja holders in the districts of Kassanda and Mityana.  PHOTO/JAMES KABENGWA

Don’t evict bibanja holders in Kassanda, Mityana – Govt

By  JAMES KABENGWA

What you need to know:

  • Residents say the land grabbers are conniving with district leaders to take the land.

President Museveni has stopped the planned eviction of hundreds of bibanja holders in the districts of Kassanda and Mityana. 

