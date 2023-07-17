Don’t fear filing complaints against judicial officers, JSC tells public

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has acknowledged the limitations of the public's approach to Chief Administrative Officers (CAO) to file complaints against judicial officers in their areas who could be working without transparency.

Mr Samuel Mugisa, the Deputy Registrar of Education and Public Affairs in the Judicial Service Commission, told journalists at Masindi High Court on Friday that, the current system of telling the public to place their complaints against judicial officials in the suggestion boxes found at the CAO’S office has not yielded satisfactory results.

"Our boxes are present in every CAO’s office, but we have not received adequate responses. This indicates that the local population holds a certain fear towards these offices," he said, adding that they are exploring alternative avenues for the public to lodge complaints against judicial officers.

"The commission intends to partner with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the media, and engage communities through Baraza session and all these innovative measures to create an environment where individuals feel comfortable to express their grievances against the judicial system," Mr Mugisha said.

"The commission aims at establishing alternative channels for filing complaints, ensuring anonymity and protection for individuals who may fear potential repercussions for speaking out while the media will be raising awareness and disseminating information about the complaint-filing process," he added.