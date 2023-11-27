Don't fear to defend victims of rights abuses, lawyers told

Retired Supreme Court judge Christine Kitumba has challenged members of the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society not to be intimidated as they defend Ugandans who are victims of human rights violations.

Addressing more than 200 members of the society, who include lawyers, magistrates and judges, at the Archbishop’s House in Lubaga, Kampala, on Friday, Justice Kitumba said as Catholic lawyers, they have an obligation to God and should not give in to threats by those who violate people’s rights.

“Those who violate people's rights, they tell you ‘my son, my daughter. This is very sensitive.’ Please, what is sensitive about killing people and leaving them homeless? Those are serious crimes and the sentences you give should be very high. However, I'm telling you I don't have any personal protection I will give you because I have none; but as you defend people, God is your protector,” she said at the function.

Justice Kitumba also said in the aftermath of the 2021 General Election, Catholic lawyers had promised to help get justice for some of the people whose relatives were arrested.

“As members of Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society together with other faith-based lawyers’ societies promised to help those people even take cases to court either against individuals or the government. I am curious to know where this project ended. Did it stall or did you develop cold feet? Did you just talk for the moment to be heard?” Justice Kitumba wondered.

Her remarks come as the Uganda Law Society raised concern over some of their members who are harassed by security agencies as they represent people accused of engaging in sensitive cases.

Justice Kitumba also stressed that Catholic lawyers and judicial officers should not front money in their work but rather service to humanity.

“You have been called by God to be lawyers. You have not been called to make money. God created you, as you have been taught in the very first catechism classes to know him or to love him to serve Him and eventually to go to him. So in this calling of yours, being ethical is non-negotiable,” she said.

She was speaking in Lubaga at the home of Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere as the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society unveiled their five-year strategic plan.

In his remarks, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere hailed the catholic lawyers for their commitment to prayer and pledged to support the implementation of their five-year strategic roadmap.

“Some lawyers don't believe in prayer but I know that you who have come here believe in prayer. And it was so sweet to hear that you say the rosary via Zoom and you all participate; that is the kind of evangelization that changes people when they hear that even lawyers recite the rosary. Then who are you not to say it?” he said, to prolonged laughter from the judicial staff.

The president of the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society, Mr Nicholas Ecimu, said the strategic roadmap is anchored on the five pillars; offering free legal services, creation of the benevolent fund, construction of their headquarters, a spiritual wellness campaign and a mentorship programme through launching the youth legion.

“Through these programmes we aspire to be not just practitioners of the law but torchbearers of justice, compassion, and solidarity. May our journey be guided by these principles, and may the impact of our collective efforts resonate for generations to come,” Mr Ecimu, a partner with S&L Advocates said.

Justice Stephen Mubiru of the Commercial Court underscored the need for humility among judicial officers.