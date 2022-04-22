Don’t fire us via radio, RDC tells Museveni

The Bundibugyo deputy Resident District Commissioners (RDC), Mr Umar Muhanguzi, has asked President Museveni not to fire RDCs through radio announcements and social media.

During a get-together function organised by the senior presidential advisor on public relations, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, on Monday, Mr Muhanguzi said RDCs do a commendable job and should be relieved of their duties through formal means.

“We request you to go and tell President Museveni to change the mode of getting us out of office. Some people fear taking up an opportunity to serve the country in the same capacity because it looks as if it is a curse,” Mr Muhanguzi said.

He added that there is need to prepare those who have been dismissed psychologically to allow them enough time to comprehend the news.

“We are overseers of government programmes like Emyooga, Parish Development Model and many more in our respective districts, to which we are not even beneficiaries and people chase us from the office without preparing us. What do you expect such people to do after that?” he asked.

He added: “I will not wait for the President to chase me, I will go when it is early.”

Ms Karooro assured the RDCs that she would deliver the message to the President.

“If there is any concern, I will deliver the message to the President, but also, the most important thing is to thank him for the appointment. We should look at the positives rather than the negatives if we are to develop our country,” she said.

She added: “You are representatives of the President in your respective areas. You must speak good about President Museveni and the NRM government because we all work for the ruling government.”

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Tuesday, the former Sheema RDC, Mr Frank Kyereere, who was dropped in the recent reshuffle, said the newly appointed RDCs should always prepare for their exit.

“Every day should be your last day in that office, the way you were appointed is the same way you will be sacked. You should always be prepared. I am now doing my other businesses because I served and knew that one day I will not be an RDC,” Mr Kyereere said.

When contacted for a comment on Tuesday, the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, said her office has a comprehensive report on every RDC who was dropped and appointed adding that those who were not retained had issues in their respective districts.

“l am not the appointing authority and for that matter I am not supposed to debate this issue,” Ms Babalanda said before hanging up on a phone call made by this reporter.

Other RDCs at the function include Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindo of Bushenyi and her deputy Ms Rose Atuhaire, and Mr Nicholas Nuwagira of Buhweju and his deputy Mr Godfrey Tumwebaze Godman.