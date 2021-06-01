Don’t force employees to take Covid jabs - Kabuleta

By ANTHONY WESAKA More by this Author

Former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta has warned employers against subjecting their staff to forced Covid-19 jabs, saying it is illegal and they risk being sued.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala yesterday, Mr Kabuleta said he had assembled a team of human rights lawyers led by Mr Daniel Walyemera to institute legal proceedings against anyone doing it.

“It has come to our knowledge that several people are coerced or forced to take the Covid-19 vaccination against their will because it has been attached to their employment or wages or normal day to day existence,” Mr Kabuleta said.

Mr Kabuleta, flanked by Mr Walyemera and Dr Moses Byamugisha, journalist-turned politician, said any forced vaccinations of any person is illegal and is a violation of the right to human dignity, privacy and the right to health.

He urged any employees being discriminated against for having not received a Covid-19 jab to contact him and his legal team so that they commence legal proceedings against such employers. Mr Walyemera said forcing someone to take a Covid-19 jab is also criminal.

“Once you force that injection on someone, you are committing an assault on their body.

Everybody has a right to human dignity. If you are going to be injected, given tablets, or operated on, first, you must be educated about the effects of the same,” he said.

Mr Kabuleta also cautioned government against imposing a second lockdown.

The former presidential candidate said research has shown that the first lockdown world-wide did not help in curbing on the infections but instead, made many expectant mothers suffer and many people lost jobs.

“We want to tell those Covid-19 lockdown profiteers that we don’t want to hear of that word lockdown again. That thing was a mistake, there have been studies, and scientific ones which found out that lockdowns world over did not help in curbing the spread of Covid-19,” Mr Kabuleta said.

Addressing the nation at the weekend, President Museveni warned that the country is headed for a dangerous phase of infections, and called for vigilance.

“After our Wednesday meeting (tomorrow), we shall give detailed guidelines,” he said.

Last week, Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary at the Health ministry, warned of a second lockdown if the trend of the new infections continues unchecked.

More than 595,924 people have been vaccinated.

