Don’t give space to politics of identity, minister tells journalists

Security minister Rtd Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has asked journalists and media practitioners to shun individuals that promote politics of identity saying “it’s a backward trend that undermines development.”

The minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Rujumbura County in Rukungiri District, was on Saturday speaking at the closure of a one day Kigezi media symposium organized by the leadership of the Uganda Below 40 (UB40).

The symposium was themed: “encouraging Ugandans to move beyond politics of identity through awareness creation by information managers.”

“Do not give space to individuals that are trying to bring back politics of identity or any form of sectarian tendency for selfish gains. Politics of identity are not only dangerous in the local communities but to the country and journalists must take a lead in fighting it,” Rtd Maj Gen Muhwezi said in Rukungiri Town.

According to him, politics of identity by religion and tribe slowed Uganda’s progress in the early 1960s.

“As journalists and information managers, you must promote unity for all if sustainable development is to be achieved in our country,” he added.

He also reminded the Journalists in Kigezi region about the principle of fair hearing and balanced storytelling to avoid being sued since “the only defence to win a defamation case is to unleash the truth.”

The president of the UB40 Dr Jude Kateraga together with his deputy Mr Moses Gumisiriza asked the journalists and media practitioners in Kigezi sub region to join the cash economy if they are to become better information managers and respected professionals at their different work stations.

“You must work hard to avoid living a lifestyle of beggars by investing in projects that provide you with side income. You can tap into commercial agriculture, services, value addition and industrialization. Use the available Information Communication Technology platforms to create employment for yourselves and for others. Being wealth creators and researchers will make you better information managers that will always be respected in your communities instead of begging politicians for handouts,” Mr Kateraga said.