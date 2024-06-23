Don’t go on Lake Victoria this Sunday, NMA warns

By Andrew Bagala

Weather experts have warned water body users, especially in Entebbe and Jinja, against travel on Lake Victoria due to strong winds expected on Sunday.

In their marine forecast, the National Meteorological Authority (NMA) is anticipating moderate waves between 3am and 3pm on Sunday on Lake Victoria.

“Marine Forecast 3:00am to 3pm Sunday: Moderate waves on Lake Victoria Zones one and two (Entebbe– Northwest and Migingo Islands respectively). Please, don't venture into any activity this Sunday,” NMA stated on Sunday.

Many beach lovers and partygoers often travel with their families to Lake Victoria shores in Entebbe, Masaka, Jinja and Kyotera districts to have fun. Often, they take boat rides to the nearby islands.

Between June and October, there are strong winds and waves on Lake Victoria that leave many water transport users drowned. At least eight people have drowned on Lake Victoria in the last 14 days due to power waves.

According to the NMA forecast, there will be moderate winds in Entebbe, Kyotera, Buvuma and Migingo Islands in Namayingo District.

“Seriously consider postponing your boat trip until the weather and the lake conditions have improved. If you do go to the lake, check that the boat is seaworthy and of standard length (at least 28 feet),” NMA advisory states.

NMA advised the law enforcement officers on the landing sites to ensure that everyone on the boat is wearing a life jacket and has fastened it securely before setting off for the trip.

“Avoid overloading the boat. Ensure that the cargo and passengers are well balanced. Do not take more passengers or cargo than you are authorized to carry. If the boat has an engine, carry plenty of spare fuel. Motorboats use more fuel in rough weather,” the NMA statement reads.