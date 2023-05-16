Don’t ignore learners’ talents, Minister warns teachers

The State Minister for Primary Education, Ms Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has cautioned teachers against ignoring learners’ talents for the sake of passing examinations.

Ms Kaducu said skills such as knitting, baking, football, and athletics should be identified and nurtured so that by the time the learners complete Primary Seven, they are equipped with at least one hands-on skill.

“The greatest expectation by the Ministry of Education is to see teachers identify the child’s potential and nurture it accordingly. But many teachers are just bent on seeing learners passing exams,” she said in a speech read for her by Ms Safina Mutumba, the principal education officer for pre-primary in the Ministry of Education during the launch of The Little Birds book at Theatre La Bonita in Kampala on Sunday.

The book is a collection of more than 100 poems written by the pupils of Uganda Martyrs Junior Boys, Namilyango.

“Children have multiple potentials and although as the Ministry of Education we advocate for a learner-centred approach of learning, some teachers want to do things like writing poems themselves instead of leaving the learners to do it,” Ms Kaducu said.

She asked the school administration to mobilise other learning institutions to do the same so as to promote the talents of the children.

“We want to see all children achieving [this],” she said.

The minister also encouraged parents to give children phones to aid them in their studies but cautioned them to keep a keen eye on what they use the phones for.

Mr Moses Kibuuka, the creative and news writing guide at the school, said creativity, imagination and originality are what give the child the power to understand language.

Sr Immaculate Nabukalu, the head teacher, said the school aims at developing the writing and reading skills of learners.

She applauded the parents for the support they gave the school to help with the publishing of the book.