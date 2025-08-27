Don't offer bulls for you to get recruited, health workers warned

As the government starts to recruit new health workers to fill staffing gaps in health facilities across Uganda, applicants have been warned against offering bribes for them to get jobs.

Dr Andrew Odur, Acting Director of Lira Regional Referral Hospital, warned against incompetent job seekers bribing the district service commission to secure jobs they are unable to do.

"The recruitment process of our workers has been abused," Dr Odur said. "You can imagine, the service commission recruits a health worker, who will eventually not be a good health worker simply because they have been able to offer many bulls."

Dr. Odur urged District Health Officers (DHOs) to work with their respective District Human Resource Officers and Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) to ensure that more health workers are recruited to fill the gaps. He noted that the Minister of Health has come up with a five-year strategy to implement the new structure, which will be done in phases due to financial implications.

"Starting next week, up to the end of September, public service is going to be engaging us to harmonize our wage bill," Dr. Odur said. "We shall do our wage analysis and they will give us clearance to recruit for this financial year as quickly as possible."

Dr. Jimmy Odongo, Amolatar DHO, pledged his support and promised to ensure that his team does their best to make their presence felt on the ground. "Many times, we face that challenge of lack amidst plenty," he said. "Yes, it is true that the human resource base that we have on the ground is quite insufficient. But how maximally do they exert their presence on the ground to ensure that they offer that quality service that will make someone happy?"

Mr. Geoffrey Vusiri, Amolatar Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, suggested that there should be transfers of human resources within the region to improve service delivery.

"This is how we shall start innovatively managing the 'trauma of Trump'," he proposed. "We are supposed to innovate and use the available means to sustain health systems without any alteration; whether Trump is there or not."