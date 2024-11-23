Don’t only wait for loans to grow your businesses, Ugandan entrepreneurs told

Ugandan entrepreneurs have been urged to concentrate on establishing structures and systems that will enable their businesses to thrive instead of only waiting for loans.

Speaking during a conference to mark the Global Entrepreneurship Week, which ended on Friday, several business managers and coaches stressed that most Ugandan businesses fail because of failing to comply with business ethics such as not separating family or personal expenditures from those of the business.

Mr Charles Ocici, the executive director of Enterprise Uganda, emphasised that several companies, which have collapsed due to loan default failed to put in place systems to manage their business operations.

“One of the biggest challenges for an entrepreneur today is failing to handle your modest success. In other words, if you have made a mark as an entrepreneur in Bwaise, to what extent have you put in systems to now look after a growing volume of customers?” he wondered.

“The moment you begin to hang on the admiration of people who have recognized you, the bankers who are saying, ‘we see your cash flows in the bank, we can give you more money,’ you lose out on that need to continue to put in energy systems and structures that make an enterprise to keep growing and separate from the owner,” he added.

Other challenges he highlighted are lack of education, poor business location and wrong type of a business.

Ms Catherine Poran, the chief executive officer of Stanbic Business Incubator Limited, also said many business owners take loans when they have not planned how to utilise the borrowed money.

“There are different ways in which you can raise money. You do not have to get loans every time. For one to get a loan, you need to be disciplined. You can also try out grants,” she said.

“The first reason why most Ugandan businesses fail is failure to adhere to compliance. Most businesses are not compliant with the laws. When you are doing business, do it the right way. Compliance means that you are doing business the right way. And that is why as the Stanbic Business Incubator, we skill you, to separate what I call good behaviour from the bad, and enable your businesses to thrive,” Ms Poran added.

Mr Jaffer Azhar, the managing director of Fairway Hotel, said many Ugandan entrepreneurs think of business capital in terms of money only.

“When I meet many entrepreneurs, they are always complaining of lack of capital to inject in their businesses but I always tell them to use their social networks, the people they meet to continue to market their businesses,” he said.

He urged business owners to orient their children towards their business practices to ensure seamless succession planning.

Dr Emmanuel Amaza Tali, the founder of Zawadi Group, which owns several business enterprises in West Nile Sub-region, said taking loans from several financial institutions to grow your business is not a bad idea but the problem is misusing the money.

“One can actually start from the humble beginning. Whether you have the money or you don't have the money, you can still access and use other people's money. So what stands out you need to take advantage of every available opportunity, and always be seeking for information,” he explained.

Mr Ocici highlighted that creating a great investor involves consistent growth, tapping into various sources of income, and forming partnerships with other Ugandans to create lasting brands.

He urged young entrepreneurs to leverage energy, technology, and local resources to start businesses.

“I want to make the country recognize that what it takes to create a great investor is just the ability for somebody to grow and grow consistently, tapping into banks, tapping into any other source of income, including their own profits, including partnerships with other Ugandans, to create a brand that will occupy a space and make that enterprise go beyond the first generation, the second, the third,” he said.

Ms Poran said urged small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to concentrate on formalizing their business and complying to ethical practices.

“We are currently running a grant call, but for you to be successful, you must have been operating for some time. You must have been paying your taxes, you must be formalised. You must be registered with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau. However, you can also consider equity, inviting someone to invest in your business,” she said.

State Minister for Finance-in-charge of General Duties Henry Musasizi, who was the chief guest, applauded entrepreneurs for building the businesses that create jobs and wealth for Ugandans.