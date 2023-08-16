Don’t panic over World Bank money - Tayebwa

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, has asked legislators and Ugandans at large to remain calm, saying the country would not shut down because of suspension of funding by the World Bank.

The Group, one of Uganda’s biggest budget support agencies, in an August 8 notice announced a pause on approval of any new public finance projects after the adoption of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023.

A day after the Group’s announcement, Minister of State for Finance in -charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasasizi, told members of the parliamentary Budget Committee to prepare for the possibility of budget cuts, leaving some on edge.

But Mr Tayebwa, who chaired yesterday’s plenary sitting, said the panic over possible budget cuts is unwarranted.

“Colleagues, I do not know why you are panicking as if the country is going to shut down. We made a decision here. We knew it would have repercussions. We were prepared and we are strong about the decisions we made,” Mr Tayebwa said.

He was responding to Mr Paul Omara, the Otuke Constituency MP. Mr Omara had requested Mr Tayebwa to allow the Budget Committee to sit today to discuss budget variations since the Deputy Speaker has banned committee retreats during plenary time.

According to Mr Tayebwa, the House will address the issue of reviewing the budget when officially notified by the Executive.

“Executive, do your work, manage your foreign relations, discuss with the World Bank and if you need us, we shall come in and play our role… At any time, when the minister for Finance, or the Executive feels they want to do anything with regard to reviewing the budget, they will come back here and inform us, Mr Tayebwa said.

Re-echoing the government’s unbowed stance, Mr Tayebwa said lawmakers will not compromise on their decision on the anti-gay Act, which the World Bank said fundamentally contradicts its values of inclusivity

“The moment we show any signs of weakness and panic, it means we do not know what we are doing. We knew threats would come, so please let us be calm,”’ Mr Tayebwa said

The Budadiri West MP, Mr Nandala Mafabi, said panic was unnecessary, adding that the government will simply have to adjust expenditures to fit in the revenues available.

“A budget is an expected income and expected expenditure. If you do not realise the income, it means there are expenditures that will be affected,” he said.

A section of lawmakers who spoke to this publication in the aftermath of the World Bank notice expressed concern that the move will cause economic shocks and setbacks on essential projects and services.