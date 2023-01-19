Don’t politicise burials, Mubajje tells leaders

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, has criticised leaders for politicising funerals.

“When we have come to send off our loved ones, let us not turn the burial into political rallies,” Sheikh Mubajje said on Tuesday during the burial ceremony of Ambassador Hassan Wasswa Galiwango at Nakaloke playground in Mbale City.

Galiwango, 64, who had been serving as Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles since January 2021, died of a heart attack on Monday at Nairobi Hospital.

Sheikh Mubajje said the behaviour of political leaders is insulting to the legacy of the late Galiwango, who he described as a generous man.

“Let’s look for another day and organise a rally to talk about politics, but not at funerals. Let’s learn to respect the decorum,” he said after leaders from the NRM and the Opposition delivered political messages at the funeral.

The burial ceremony was graced by Ms Jessica Alupo, the vice president; Mr Richard Todwong, the NRM secretary general; Ms Mary Gorret Kitutu, the minister of Karamoja Affairs; Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF spokesperson, and Mr John Baptiste Nambeshe, the Opposition Chief Whip, among others.

Cultural institution

Sheikh Mubajje also asked the President to intervene in the leadership crisis in the Bamasaba Cultural Institution, which has dragged on for the past three years.

“The President should intervene and solve the issue because it’s bringing up divisions among Bamasaba,” he said.

The embattled mufti accused businessmen and politicians of interfering in the affairs of Uganda’s Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

“It’s businessmen and failed politicians who are fuelling disorganisation at UMSC. We request President Museveni to intervene and probe these people,” he said.

Ms Alupo said the late Galiwango was kind, humble and ethical.

“He was a true reflection of the values of Islam, which include love, peace, humility and unity.

“He supported so many children from underprivileged backgrounds and I am a testimony,’’ she said.

NRM gameplan

Mr Tanga Odoi, the chairperson of the electoral commission of the NRM party, told mourners that Mr Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, would seek another term in 2026.

“Museveni is coming back and we are ready for the National Unity Platform (NUP),”he said.

NUP, which is led by Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, is the leading Opposition political party .

Mr Nambeshe castigated the ruling party for the ailing health facilities countrywide.

“It’s a big shame on the side of the government after being in power for decades, we lack hospitals. Where will the underprivileged go? They have been left to die because they are not as lucky as the late Galiwango,’’ he said.

“As NUP, we want every Ugandan to enjoy good healthcare. Our government will be for all and we are coming back strong in 2026,’’ he added.

Mr Todwong eulogised the late Galiwango as a great mentor.

“He was a brilliant man who nurtured us to what we are today. He was at the centre of ushering us into multi-party politics,” he said.

Mr Micheal Welikhe Kafabusa, the former MP for Bungokho South and the State minister for Trade, said: “You couldn’t go to his office and fail to get out with anything, this is a big lesson to all of us. He lived a simple life.”.