Prime

Don’t report adultery cases to us, say police

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga. PHOTO | FILE

By  Juliet Nalwooga

Reporter

KFM

What you need to know:

  • Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says it is not a crime to have sexual intercourse with married people unless there is a possibility of loss of life or property.

Police officers, who arrest and detain anyone suspected of having sexual intercourse with a married person, will face disciplinary courts. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.