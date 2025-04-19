Don't risk losing hardworking ministers, Bahati tells voters

State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, David Bahati, has urged Ugandans to retain current ministers in their respective constituencies as Members of Parliament for continued service delivery at local and national levels.

Mr Bahati, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ndorwa West and NRM party chairman for Kabale District, made the call during a two-day sensitization campaign on April 19, 2025.

"While it's very important to re-elect President Museveni in the 2026 general elections, do not risk losing any of the hardworking ministers in your respective areas if you want continued development," Bahati said. "Do not get excited to vote for some other candidates that are currently moving around telling you what they want to do for you yet you have ministers that have done great things for community development."

Bahati highlighted his achievements, including lobbying for funds to buy a plot of land for NRM party offices in Kabale town and advocating for the construction of 125km of tarmac roads in Kabale district. He also credited his efforts, along with those of other ministers, for the approval of elevating Kabale municipality to city status.

Local leaders, including LCIII chairmen and district councilors, praised Bahati's leadership and contributions to development in Kabale District.

"We must not lose what we already have for the sake of changing a leader," said Elias Twesigomwe, Kamuganguzi sub-county LCIII chairman. "Denying Mr. Bahati votes to remain in parliament and President Museveni to retain presidency will deny Ugandans the actual development they deserve."

The leaders emphasised the importance of retaining ministers from the Kigezi sub-region, citing their ability to lobby for funds for community development projects.