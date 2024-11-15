Don't seek wealth through unethical means, graduates warned

Dr Samuel Mugasi, Executive Director of National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS), urged graduates to prioritise integrity and hard work over quick wealth during the 25th Part 3 graduation ceremony of Bishop Barham University, a constituent college of Uganda Christian University (UCU).

"Discipline, focus, determination, and perseverance - equip yourself with these virtues and nothing will stand in your way of achieving your dreams," Dr Mugasi emphasised to the 561 graduates, comprising 287 males and 274 females, who received masters degrees, undergraduate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in various academic fields.

Dr Mugasi stressed the importance of patience and perseverance, cautioning against expecting overnight success.

"Success is small efforts repeated consistently day in and day out... keep trying because general success requires patience and perseverance," he said.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, who presided over the ceremony as UCU Chancellor, acknowledged the institution's challenges, including infrastructure needs and resource constraints. However, he expressed confidence in collective efforts, prayer, and innovative thinking to address these challenges.

Dr Kaziimba encouraged graduates to uphold Christian values and create a positive impact.

"God has a wonderful plan for each one of you. Please go and make a positive impact in your communities and the world at large," he said, referencing Prophet Jeremiah's words.

Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna of the Diocese of Kigezi reminded graduates to incorporate Christian values of faith, hope, and love into their future.

"These values will help you make ethical decisions and serve others in your personal and professional lives," he said.