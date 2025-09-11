Don't trade your rights for celebrity life, artistes warned

The Registrar General of Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), Ms Mercy Kainobwisho, has warned artists against trading their work at no cost in pursuit of celebrity status.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day Africa Regional seminar on copyright and related rights in the audiovisual sector in Kampala, Ms Kainobwisho emphasised that music is private property and urged artistes to register their works for copyright and join collecting management societies to benefit from their creations.

"The broadcasting entities may not be cooperating, but even you, especially the music industry, you are trying to balance the tension of becoming a celebrity by taking all your music to all these radio stations and TVs at the cost of your own rights and you think they are doing you a favor by playing your music, playing your film," she said. "Some of you have aided and abetted the broadcasting entities. You think that they are at your mercy and when things go wrong, you come and blame the government and the regulators."

Ms. Kainobwisho added that the government will only put in a legal infrastructure to protect and register artists' work, but they must cooperate. "Let's not put our celebrity status before our commercial benefits," she advised. "Even us who are regulating you are finding it difficult to work with you because especially the music industry, there's so many factions and celebs and audiovisual people."

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, also encouraged artists to take charge of their intellectual property by registering their names, trademarks, songs, albums, and movies.

"If you have registered your songs, your albums, the movies you have acted in, the scripts you have written, if you have the copyright, then definitely it is protected," he said. "So if somebody wants to use it, somebody has to pay you. Even when you are dead you still get royalty."

Mr Mao noted that the current copyright law in Uganda is weak, but the government is taking steps to amend it through the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (Amendment) 2025 bill. "It's unfortunate that artists in Uganda are not benefiting from their works," he said, adding that the proposed law will streamline the creative industry and ensure that artists benefit from their creations.

The seminar, themed "Building a future for the audio visual industries through protection of copyright and related rights," brings together stakeholders to discuss ways of protecting intellectual property rights in the creative industry. Ms. Kainobwisho and Mr. Mao emphasized the importance of protecting these rights for the growth of the industry.



