Don’t turn to illicit drugs to ease stress, boda boda riders urged

A senior official in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has advised boda-boda riders to avoid using illicit drugs as a stress-coping mechanism, citing the risk of nasty road accidents.

"We have many things stressing Ugandans, but drug abuse shouldn't be the solution. Instead, exercise, engage in activities you like, or seek advice from trusted individuals to stay alert on the road," said Alex Ogwal, Principal General Health Inspector.

He made the appeal on Thursday during a ceremony where 8,000 boda-boda riders received training in road safety and first aid services through the Safe Steps campaign.

A 2021 study by the Department of Population Studies, Makerere University found that one in 10 boda-boda riders in Kampala use addictive drugs like cannabis and cocaine. Mr Ogwal challenged riders to undergo training, observe traffic rules, and service their motorcycles regularly to minimize accidents.

According to the 2023 annual traffic and safety report, road crashes increased by 30 per cent in 2023, claiming 4,179 lives.

SP Michael Kananura, the traffic police spokesperson, attributed most accidents to human errors like speeding and careless driving.

"If drivers and boda-boda riders respected traffic rules, we could reduce road accidents by over 60 per cent. If you chose not to over speed or overtake, you will arrive alive. I’m glad that the boda boda riders have been brought on board because ending road accidents is everyone’s responsibility," he said.

The trained boda-boda riders will be stationed at various junctions to control traffic and offer first aid services in case of accidents.

Mr Robert Kwesiga, Uganda Red Cross Society secretary general, emphasised the importance of community involvement in reducing road accidents.