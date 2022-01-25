Don’t use boda bodas after 7pm – Police

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • In an interview on Urban Television on Sunday, President Museveni wondered why boda boda cyclists’ movements were restricted at night while other businesses and vehicles were allowed to operate.

Police have warned that anyone found using a boda boda after 7pm will be stopped and asked to find alternative means to get home because cyclists are not allowed to operate beyond that time.

