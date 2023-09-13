Don’t waste time on gossiping, MP tells women

The Rubanda District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Prossy Akampurira, has urged women to engage in income generating activities instead of gossiping.

“A woman in my neighbourhood in Karengyere Village, Muko Sub-county, was murdered by her husband at a local bar because she had gone to question him on where he had kept money. The money was meant for children’s school fees. I have been told that the victim was responding to rumours that her husband was always seen socialising with other women,’’ Ms Akampurira said while launching a village bank project for women in Muko Sub-county on Monday.

‘‘Out of guilty, the husband picked a stool and hit her head before she died. Married women, do not lend your ears to such rumours that can end up taking away your lives, concentrate on projects that can generate incomes to your households,” she added.

Ms Akampurira, who also doubles as a commissioner of Parliament, said she intends to use the project to empower women economically.

The secretary for production and marketing at Muko Sub-county Council, Mr Jasper Besigomwe, said the main causes of domestic violence are land disputes and other family wrangles.

“In Rugarambiro Village, we register about three cases of domestic violence originating from simple misunderstandings and family wrangles,” he said.

Police figures

The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, said 23 people were murdered in Kigezi between August 1 and September 11.

“Once the circumstances that lead to domestic violence such as land conflicts, drug abuse, and alcoholism are fully resolved, the crime rate in this region will drastically reduce,’’ Mr Maate said.

He added that police are using radio programmes to mobilise communities on crime prevention and to stop domestic violence.

About the village bank project

According to Ms Akampurira, the village bank project is targeting at least 100 women per village forming a savings group where each of them saves about Shs5,000 per month. This would translate to Shs2.88 billion if 100 women in the 480 villages in Rubanda District joined the programme.