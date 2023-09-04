Donated ultrasound scan machine lies idle for 4 years

When legislator Mr Louis Mbwatekamwa Gaffa procured a new ultrasound scan machine for Kasambya Health Centre III in 2019, it was expected to be put to good use and help the community.

However, the management of the facility has for the last four years failed to get a sonographer to run the machine, leaving it lying idle.

By the time Mr Mbwatekamwa donated the machine, he was still representing Kasambya County before relocating to his current constituency, Igara County West.

According to Mr Samuel Ahebwa ,the officer-in-charge of Kasambya Health Centre III, given the status of the facility, the government cannot provide them with a specialist to operate the machine.

“The ultrasound scan machine is available and in good shape,but according to the government’s staffing levels, a health centre III cannot get a specialist to run it . So, we don’t have a sonographer now,” Mr Ahebwa said last week.

He said one of the health workers who had the skill of operating the ultrasound scan machine in 2019 , when it was handed over the facility, was transferred.

“Since our facility is going to be upgraded to a health centre IV, we hope that such specialists will be hired and the ultrasound scan services will be available,” Mr Ahabwe added.

The ultrasound scan machine, through a diagnostic imaging technique, is used to see internal body organs for proper diagnosis. It is also used to examine expecting mothers to determine the status of the foetus.

Patients who need ultrasound scan services are always referred to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, which is located 35kms away.

Ms Scovia Kansiime, a resident of Kasambya Town Council, wondered how the district could fail to train or recruit a sonographer to operate the machine since it was donation.

“It is disappointing that the machine is lying idle and gathering dust yet we have leaders who claim to care for us,” she said.

Mr Vincent Tumusiime, who Mr Mbwatekamwa’s political assistant in 2019 and a resident of Kasambya, said the machine was bought to render a service to the community.

“We bought that ultrasound scan at Shs17m, hoping that it would help our people, which is not the case now,” he said.

Ms Evelyn Nakayiza ,a female councillor representing Kasambya Town Council at Mubende District, said: “I am going to raise that issue again in the district council to see how best we can utilise that idle machine.’’