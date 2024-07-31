Double tragedy: Woman kills husband, mob takes revenge

A double tragedy unfolded in Rushambya village, Kashozi Sub-County, Ibanda District, when a woman killed her husband and was subsequently murdered by an angry mob.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 2:00 PM, with the victims identified as 35-year-old Amos Gumikiriza Ntagyenda and 34-year-old Justine Kyotungire. It is suspected that their love turned sour following a misunderstanding, as the husband used earnings sent by his wife, who had worked abroad, to marry another woman.

Mr Elias Musinguzi, the local council chairperson of the area where the couple lived, stated that the couple had been experiencing conflicts since Kyotungire returned from abroad five months ago.

“The wife had spent two years working abroad, and upon her return, she found that her husband had married another woman. This made her unhappy, and her behavior toward him changed drastically,” Mr Musinguzi explained. He also noted that the couple had three children, and Justine was pregnant at the time of her death.

Mr Fred Barahukayo, a neighbor, recounted the events that led to the tragic outcome. He said that after killing her husband, Kyotungire went around the village shouting that she had killed him, which drew the attention of residents who then pursued and killed her.

“He was resting at the home of his second wife, who was preparing lunch for him when Justine sneaked in and cut him in the neck with a knife. Afterward, she started wandering around the village, proclaiming that she had killed her husband,” Mr Barahukayo said.

He added that Justine attempted to throw herself into a nearby dam but was intercepted by residents who then killed her before she could do so.

Mr Caleb Tukaikiriza, the Ibanda Resident District Commissioner and head of security, confirmed the incident and suggested that Justine may have committed the crime out of frustration.