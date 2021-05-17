Double win for sworn-in MP Adeke as she graduates with Master’s Degree in Law

By Our Reporter More by this Author

It’s a double win for Soroti Woman MP Anna Adeke Ebaju who on May 17 took oath at Parliament as she formally joined the 11th Parliament.

Minutes after taking oath at Parliament, the 29-year-old advocate of the High Court and politician rushed to Makerere University to attend her graduation ceremony.

Ms Adeke- who joined Parliament as a youth representative in 2016 is among more than 11,000 graduands at the ongoing 71st graduation ceremony of Uganda’s Oldest and largest public university. She graduated with a Master’s Degree in Law.

At Parliament, the administration of oath for members-elect of the eleventh parliament--kicked off this morning at the Parliamentary buildings in Kampala.

The process, scheduled to end on May 20, will see parliament welcome the highest number of legislators having moved from 426 to 529 after the January 14 polls.

Every person elected to parliament takes the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Member of Parliament before they officially start their five-year term.

The ceremony, which is following the alphabetical order of names of each legislator will see up to 132 members take oath today, according to a statement issued by Parliament’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Ms Helen Kawesa.

By noon, at least 65 MPs had taken oath in the morning session, out of the scheduled 66.

Rubanda Woman MP Prossy Akampurira Mbabazi did not turn up while Adjumani Woman MP Jesca Ababiku opened the swearing-in process.

The other elected MPs who have already taken oath are Lira City Woman MP Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Kitgum Woman MP Lillian Aber, Pian County MP Achia Remigio, Busiki County MP Paul Akamba, Gulu City Woman MP Betty Aol Ocan, and Asiimwe Florence Akiiki, the newly elected Masindi Woman MP, among others.

After taking oath, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng pledged to transform her constituency saying that most of the areas in the Northern region are lagging in regards to the education and other services. She adds that ‘‘people in the Northern region also need economic empowerment since this is one of the areas in Uganda that has been disadvantaged even before the Covid-19 pandemic.’’

Lillian Aber says she is going to embark on mobilizing and engaging her constituents in Kitgum District to make sure that they increase on Agricultural production.

Kibale County MP Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe says that he’ll embark on accomplishing some of the projects that he lobbied for his constituents in his previous term- citing electrification, bridges and others.

Meanwhile, Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi Achieng says she expects a vibrant 11th parliament that will focus on service delivery and ensuring that all Ugandans are served equally. She adds that the 11th parliament should also, ensure that necessary legislation in the health and mineral sector are made.

“We are in a multi-party dispensation. I expect us to be more tolerant and understanding and ensure that whatever we do is for the good of the people of Uganda that elected us,” says Opendi.

Soroti City Woman MP Joan Alobo Acom said she expects to coordinate and work together with MPs from different political parties for the good of the country.

All incoming legislators were strictly required to be in the company of three people and keep masks on due to the existing Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at controlling the disease’s spread.

