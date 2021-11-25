Downpour destroys schools, crops in Kwania, Alebtong

The roof of Arwot Primary School in Alebtong District that was blown off by a storm last Saturday. PHOTO/SANTO AJOK

By  Santo Ojok

What you need to know:

  • Uncertainty. “We don’t know how we shall feed our children in the near future because all the food crops we planted in the second rainy season have been destroyed  by the hailstorm,” Martin Etik, resident of Too pe yero Village, Kwania

A downpour has destroyed several gardens and learning facilities in Alebtong and Kwania districts.
 In Alebtong, heavy rain blew off the roof of a classroom block at Arwot Primary School in Awei Sub-county last Saturday.
 The rain, which was characterised by strong wind, started at about 9pm and damaged a Primary Seven classroom, the head teacher’s office, and a store.

