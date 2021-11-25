Downpour destroys schools, crops in Kwania, Alebtong

A downpour has destroyed several gardens and learning facilities in Alebtong and Kwania districts.

In Alebtong, heavy rain blew off the roof of a classroom block at Arwot Primary School in Awei Sub-county last Saturday.

The rain, which was characterised by strong wind, started at about 9pm and damaged a Primary Seven classroom, the head teacher’s office, and a store.

Mr Christopher Elem, the head teacher, said the rain has also destroyed books and other important school documents.

“Things destroyed are mostly books in the library and other documents containing vital information for the school. We tried to retrieve some documents from debris of the broken wall but others were totally destroyed,” he said on Monday.

Mr Nelly Vincent Obaa, the Arwot School Management Committee (SMC) chairperson, said the level of the damage is high.

“The magnitude of the damage is huge. We cannot manage to put it back before the schools reopen. So, I am calling upon well-wishers, NGOs and government to come in and support us to put back the roof,” Mr Obaa said.

“Most buildings in this school are in a sorry state and the government should consider giving us some fund for rehabilitation of this school,” he added.

Mr Sam Oyena Obonyo, the Awei LC3 chairman, urged the school administration to forward the issue to the district for redress.

“I have asked the head teacher to write to the office of the district education officer informing them of what happened,” Mr Obonyo told Daily Monitor on Tuesday.

“At the sub-county, we don’t have any budget for disaster. So, I am going to follow up with the district to ensure that this school is assisted,” he added.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and a hailstorm also destroyed several gardens in Aluka Parish, Inomo Sub-county in Kwania District.

The most affected villages are Alikingel, Adingdong, Too pe yero and Jinja Trading Centre were gardens of cassava, maize, simsim and have been destroyed following the Sunday’s downpour.

Mr Martin Etik, a resident of Too Pe yero Village, said the rain also killed domestic animals.