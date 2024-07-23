Dozens arrested as security foils anti-corruption march

Kampala City was on high alert on Tuesday as police and other security agencies cracked down on protesters attempting to march to Parliament, arresting an unknown number of individuals.

Kampala, Uganda, during July 23 March to Parliament anti-graft protests. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

The Anti-Corruption March, organised by activists and some members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, aimed to call for the resignation of House Speaker Anita Among.

Kampala, Uganda, during July 23 March to Parliament anti-graft protests. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

However, security forces were deployed in large numbers, surrounding the city and blocking all entrances to Parliament where protesters had planned to march to.

Kampala, Uganda, during July 23 March to Parliament anti-graft protests. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

"We are coming from different points, our earlier plan of gathering at Railway Grounds has been abandoned," said Praise Opolose, one of the organisers.

Police and UPDF soldiers arrest more protestors in Kampala as Ugandans began a March to Parliament youth led anti-graft protest on July 23, 2024. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

Despite President Museveni's warning on Saturday, protesters vowed to proceed with the march.

"The heavy deployment all over compromised our security, and we decided to abandon the previous plan," Ms Opolose said.

Police and UPDF soldiers arrest more protestors in Kampala as Ugandans began a March to Parliament youth led anti-graft protest on July 23, 2024. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

The entire Kampala City is surrounded with security officials including Police officers, Counter Terrorism, Military Police, and plain-clothed personnel. On various roads, there were at least 2 barricades with at least five security officers.

Police officers patrol down town Kampala as Ugandans began a March to Parliament youth led anti-graft protest on July 23, 2024. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

Military men patrol Kampala on July 23, 2024 ahead of a planned March to Parliament protest. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Human rights activist including Habibu Buwembo and Eriya, were arrested while attempting to reach Parliament.

Eriya was seen writing "#Anita Must Resign" on a placard before being whisked away by security forces. Those arrested are currently being detained at various police stations in the Kampala Metropolitan policing area.

The entrance to the Ugandan parliament is seen on July 23, 2024 ahead of an anti-graft march to the legislature. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The police have not yet revealed the number of arrested individuals. The crackdown has raised concerns about the government's tolerance for dissent and the right to peaceful protest.

Policemen are seen standing guard outside the National Theatre, near parliament on July 23, 2024, ahead of a planned March to Parliament anti-graft protest. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI