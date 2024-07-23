Dozens arrested as security foils anti-corruption march
What you need to know:
- The Anti-Corruption March, organised by activists and some members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, aimed to call for the resignation of House Speaker Anita Among.
Kampala City was on high alert on Tuesday as police and other security agencies cracked down on protesters attempting to march to Parliament, arresting an unknown number of individuals.
The Anti-Corruption March, organised by activists and some members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, aimed to call for the resignation of House Speaker Anita Among.
However, security forces were deployed in large numbers, surrounding the city and blocking all entrances to Parliament where protesters had planned to march to.
"We are coming from different points, our earlier plan of gathering at Railway Grounds has been abandoned," said Praise Opolose, one of the organisers.
Despite President Museveni's warning on Saturday, protesters vowed to proceed with the march.
"The heavy deployment all over compromised our security, and we decided to abandon the previous plan," Ms Opolose said.
The entire Kampala City is surrounded with security officials including Police officers, Counter Terrorism, Military Police, and plain-clothed personnel. On various roads, there were at least 2 barricades with at least five security officers.
Human rights activist including Habibu Buwembo and Eriya, were arrested while attempting to reach Parliament.
Eriya was seen writing "#Anita Must Resign" on a placard before being whisked away by security forces. Those arrested are currently being detained at various police stations in the Kampala Metropolitan policing area.
The police have not yet revealed the number of arrested individuals. The crackdown has raised concerns about the government's tolerance for dissent and the right to peaceful protest.
As one organizer noted, "The government is trying to silence us, but we will not be intimidated. We will continue to demand accountability and transparency."