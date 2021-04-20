Dozens of property burnt in Rakai school fire

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Students of Heroes Vocational Secondary school in Ddwaniro Sub County in Rakai District lost their basic items after a girls’ dormitory caught fire, April 19.

The items lost included beddings, books, clothes, pas lips and other related academic material among others.

A teacher at the school, Mr Vincent Ssempeera, said the fire was noticed by one of the students who had gone for a short call.

“I was in class teaching when I and other students heard an alarm. On our way out, we set eyes on a burning girls’ dormitory but we had nothing to do at that time,” he said.

He wondered why the district had no fire brigade vehicle to respond to the fire as soon as they reported.

“Despite our early calls to Rakai District authorities, we lately got their response as they looked for means of stopping the fire,’’ he added.

Students of Heroes Vocational Secondary School, Buyamba in Ddwaniro Sub County, Rakai District inspecting the burnt dormitory on April 19, 2021. PHOTO/ AMBROSE MUSASIZI.

One of the senior three students, Olivia Nakiganda, spoke to this reporter and said her academic future was struck hardest.

“I only had sympathizers who helped me in paying my school fees. They had paid all my basics which will be difficult for me to get again. I think I should just go back home because I only have my uniform and a few books,” she tearfully explained.

School head teacher Mr John Lukwago said the dormitory accommodated around 120 students of S1 and S3.

“We are going to send them back home because even today (Monday) they have nowhere to sleep. We shall later see what to do as the administration,” he said.

In November 2018, eleven students of S3 at St Benard’s Mannya SS in the same district perished after their dormitory caught fire.

