Dozens unite for Joe Walker remembrance walk, advocate for safer roads

On November 17, Uganda witnessed an extraordinary display of solidarity as hundreds gathered for the second annual Joe Walker Remembrance Walk. This poignant event honours lives lost to road crashes and raises vital awareness about road safety.

Over 300 participants, including Uganda's renowned football star Denis Onyango, joined forces to advocate for safer roads and responsible driving. The walk offered three distance options: 10, 20, or 60 kilometres.

Mr John Ssembogo, who completed the 60-kilometre challenge in an impressive 8 hours and 22 minutes, emphasised the initiative's broader goal. "We are all victims of road crashes in one way or another. Our hearts are breaking because of the lives lost. This is why we come together to create awareness and sensitise the public."

Ssembogo urged the government to establish a public holiday in memory of road crash victims, highlighting the need for national recognition of the road safety crisis.

A growing movement

The event's founder, Joseph Beyanga (Joe Walker), celebrated the initiative's expanding impact. "Last year, we had 167 walkers, but this year the numbers have significantly increased." Remote groups from Fort Portal and Mbarara joined the effort, with over 100 participants in Fort Portal and 20 in Mbarara walking independently.

Personal stories, collective purpose

Participants shared personal stories of inspiration and resilience. Ms Lucky Ninsiima, a returning participant, said, "Walking is hard, but it's refreshing to know you're honoring others and making a difference."

Mr Richard Kasangaki, a first-time participant, noted, "This walk is more than an event; it's a lesson in resilience, teamwork, and collaboration."

A call to action

The 2023 Uganda Police Force Annual Crime Report revealed a concerning 16 per cent increase in road crashes. Joe Walker emphasized the need for better road infrastructure, including pedestrian walkways. "A large portion of our population walks to their destinations. Safe infrastructure will not only protect pedestrians but also promote walking as a healthy lifestyle choice."

Looking ahead

With the success of this year's event, the Joe Walker team plans a major walk to Gulu in February 2025. Project Manager Sarah Nalule Walakira encouraged more Ugandans to join, whether as walkers or advocates. "Even if you cannot walk, you can help spread the word or engage with communities along the route."