DP bloc backs Buganda MPs on rejecting Coffee Bill

Democratic Party coalition, commonly known as the DP Bloc, has expressed support to members of the Buganda parliamentary caucus for rejecting a proposal in the Coffee Amendment Bill, 2024, which seeks to integrate Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) within the Agriculture Ministry.

“We are very sure that merging UCDA to the Agriculture ministry is not the solution but it’s an attack to Ugandans especially coffee farmers,” DP Bloc Secretary General Micheal Mabiike told journalists in Kampala on Wednesday.

He added: “Alhough we support the ongoing exercise of merging government agencies to reduce on expenditures, there are some agencies which should be revisited and these include UCDA, URA and NWSC since they are essential in service delivery.”

Mabiike denounced tribalization of the bill saying “some individuals are trying to divert people from following up the bill so that they can fulfill their selfish interests.”

According to the bloc, Bill was rushed yet it has a lot of gaps.

“…and therefore, it should be withdrawn because the agricultural ministry cannot manage to oversee coffee production in Uganda,” the bloc insisted.

DP bloc Principle Lubega Mukaaku said it was unfortunate for the Bill to be tabled without thorough consultations.

“We need to revisit the Bill and make sure that farmers can benefit at least 90 per cent from the crop because farmers have invested more in this crop and expect more profits,” he explained.

On Tuesday, Buganda Kingdom premier Peter Mayiga urged government to allocate more funds to UCDA instead of putting it under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Mayiga encouraged UCDA to prioritise efforts aimed at boosting coffee production with current figures indicating that Uganda’s coffee exports in July 2024 amounted to 821,593 60kg bags worth $210.48 million.