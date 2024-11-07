DP bloc wants Buganda Kingdom to take over UCDA duties

The opposition coalition commonly known as the Democratic Party Bloc has asked Buganda Kingdom to take over duties of Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) if they are to protect the value chain of coffee production.

DP Bloc’s request came after parliament passed the Coffee Amendment Bill, 2024 amid chaos that left some legislators hospitalised and the media blocked from covering Wednesday’s proceedings.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala, DP Bloc Secretary General Micheal Mabikke said that since the kingdom is among major coffee farming and production stakeholders, it should take over UCDA duties to ensure Ugandans are not stranded as the new legislation takes the authority back to the agriculture ministry.

“We request the Buganda Kingdom through their initiative Mwanyi Terimba to take over duties of UCDA because they have been working together and have more access to the farmers than any other entity,” Mabikke said on Thursday.

He reasoned that government interests in coffee must be only in tax collection and increasing earnings but not taking full control of coffee.

“Coffee is of strategic importance to house hold income, employment and foreign earnings. There is need for a specialised agency to handle the value chain,” Mabikke added.

DP Bloc principle Lubega Mukaaku reiterated his view that it is a mistake to dissolve UCDA minus government fully disclosing the motive.

“We request President Museveni not to sign the Bill because taking back the authority to main stream will affect the increased production we have experienced for the past few years,” he said.

“We are very sure that the kingdom is suitable to take over UCDA roles especially in value addition and better methods of farming which can result into better yields,” he explained.

Speaking to Monitor on phone, Buganda Kingdom information minister Israel Kazibwe said the bill will not stop the monarchy from pushing its goals for coffee production.

“We urge all Ugandans not to give up on growing coffee because we have evidence on what we have achieved since the kingdom stepped in to boost the production not only in Buganda region but across the county,” he noted.

Kazibwe emphasized that the kingdom’s Mwanyi Terimba initiative will also continue with focus on boosting production.

Coffee in Uganda

Current figures indicate that Uganda’s coffee exports in July 2024 amounted to 821,593 60kg bags worth $210.48 million.