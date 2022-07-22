DP MPs reject NRM deal, to stop monthly contributions  

Enraged members of the Democratic Party caucus yesterday disparaged their party President General Norbert Mao for cooperating with President Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), who subsequently rewarded his “progressiveness” with a ministerial position.

The President appointed Mr Mao Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs. The news angered some DP MPs who called an impromptu presser at Parliament and promised to stop monthly contributions to the party secretariat.

The lawmakers said they cannot contribute to the party since it lacks clear leadership.

Mr Mao, party secretary general Gerald Siranda, and DP party national chairman Kiwanuka Mayambala met President Museveni on Wednesday and signed a cooperation agreement.

Mr Lumu Richard Kizito, the Mityana County South Member of Parliament (MP), told the media that the constitution of DP bars those that signed the agreement from being party members.

“We have been perusing the democratic party constitution which states that when you join another party, you cease to be a member of this party. We have also seen some information from the press that today the President has again appointed Norbert Mao as minister of (justice and constitutional affairs),” Mr Kizito said.

He added: “Now there is no question that we don’t have a president anymore, the head has been cut off. We are now going to prepare and do surgery to put a new head to the party and the party will continue to run.”

Currently, each MP from the party contributes Shs500,000 monthly to the party secretariat to run its activities.

DP has nine members in Parliament and they monthly contribute Shs4.5 million, translating into Shs54 million annually.

Mr Lulume Bayigga, the Buikwe South MP, said Mao joining forces with NRM has finally given the DP members a breathing space.

“The reason why we have not been where we wanted to be was because our party leader had kept a knee on our neck, we were not breathing. Now we are breathing and we are even breathing fire. Mao is qualified to be a minister of justice and constitutional affairs and he has worked his way through into NRM occupation and we wish him well,’’ he said.

During the last election, Mao described a number of former DP members, who crossed to the National Unity Platform as water melons, while those who crossed, including Betty Bakireke Nambooze called him “a pumpkin.”

Lulume said Mao confirmed to him in a telephone conversation that they had been negotiating with Museveni behind closed doors.

“He also told me that another member of the national executive committee (NEC) will be appointed a minister and also had the courage to dangle around the committee leaderships in Parliament to those who accept to work with him,” he said.

Mr Lulume asked all the DP members who abandoned the party because of Mao to come back home and rebuild the party.”

Several other legislators including John Paul Lukwago Mpalanyi (Kyokera County), and Luttamaguzi Semakula Paulson (Nakaseke South County) condemned Mao and his team and said they cease to be members of the party.

Geoffrey Okello Charles, the Nwoya East County MP, who is also the DP chief whip in Parliament, disappeared from the press conference and switched off his phones.

Mr Luyimbazi Nalukola, the DP legal advisor, said Mao acted on his own.

He said: “It was individual responsibility or irresponsibility and indeed that transaction they entered into should benefit him and his allies.”

“At no point in time has NEC debated or discussed this issue of alliance of cooperating with Museveni’s government and indeed me as the attorney general of the party and my brother Lumu have never been consulted. I challenge Mao to present evidence in that regard,” Luyimbazi said.