DP NEC takes over candidate nominations in key districts

The Democratic Party (DP) National Executive Committee (NEC) has announced it will directly oversee the nomination of candidates in several strategic districts, citing dysfunction in local party structures.

The districts affected include Wakiso, Jinja City, Greater Masaka, and Kampala—areas regarded as crucial to the party’s political growth and influence.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala yesterday, DP President General Norbert Mao said the move was necessary to ensure credibility and discipline in the nomination process.

“Where the organs of the party have failed to function, the NEC has no option but to step in. We want to ensure that credible candidates are nominated and that internal processes reflect the values and discipline of the Democratic Party,” Mr Mao said.

He explained that NEC has assumed the full mandate of branch leadership in the affected districts, with all nomination activities now being handled at the national level.

“All parliamentary candidates will now be considered at the national level. We are doing this because those branches are incapable of delivering a democratic process of candidate selection and primary elections,” he added.

Mr Mao noted that this is not the first time NEC has intervened. “In the 2021 elections, we took over the Kampala branch. We are doing so again because some leaders in these areas are in rebellion against the party leadership, undermining our structures.”

He described the decision as revocable, stressing that it aims to protect members from manipulation and restore order in the party.

“The Democratic Party is bigger than individual interests. Our goal is to rebuild structures that can stand the test of time and ensure that we remain a credible alternative on Uganda’s political landscape,” he said, calling for cooperation from members in the affected districts.

Background

The decision follows resolutions made at the party’s Mbarara conference, which reaffirmed NEC’s mandate to intervene where branches fail to deliver. Delegates also gave the leadership a green light to reorganize and build stronger administrative frameworks, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas where DP has traditionally enjoyed support.

Insiders say the takeover is part of broader reforms ahead of the 2026 general elections, and that similar interventions may be extended to other districts struggling with internal wrangles or weak structures.



