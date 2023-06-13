DP questions agenda of publicizing Museveni’s Covid sickness

The opposition Democratic Party is wondering over the agenda behind publicizing President Museveni’s Covid-19 status saying it is not the first time someone is infected with the viral disease.

President Museveni has continuously used his Twitter and Instagram accounts to provide regular updates on his Covid status from the time he was confirmed sick on June 7.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, the president of the DP youth wing called the Uganda Young Democrats, Ismael Kirya, alleged that there could be a hidden motive about Museveni’s illness.

According to Kirya, the president is always very careful with a mask and all those to meet him have to be tested which draws questions over how the Ugandan leader contracted the virus.

“News have been circulating about the president's illness and as DP party, we would like to join the entire nation to wish the president of the republic of Uganda a quick recovery,” he said.

“However, it's quite disturbing when we see State House starting to publicize his sickness,” Kirya remarked on Monday.

Kirya went on to question why State House had never publicized all other sicknesses –if any- that the president had suffered.

The DP Youth Wing maintains that that Museveni could be hiding away from the western world who want discussions on the recently signed Anti-Homosexuality Act or is busy doing some things quietly when he doesn't want any disturbance.

Museveni speaks out

President Museveni on Tuesday spoke out after his social media platforms remained silent regarding his Covid status throughout Monday, raising concern.

"I noticed some few individuals from, I think, Kenya, saying that I was in ICU etc. If I was in ICU, the government would inform the country. What is there to hide? However, I have not been to bed as a sick man in the house here except for sleeping, let alone being in a hospital bed, whether ICU or otherwise. Continue praying, we shall overcome," Museveni wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Ugandans and Bazzukulu in particular.



It has been almost 2 days since I gave you an update on my war with corona. Except for the first two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), when there was a mild flu-like fever, but weaker than the usual flu, I only had some drowsiness on Thursday… — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 13, 2023