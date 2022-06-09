DP seeks to revive party structures 

The Democratic Party (DP) president, Mr Norbert Mao has said the party is carrying out regional meetings with the aim of reviving party structures across the country.

Speaking to the media during the western regional meeting yesterday, Mr Mao said: “After the regional meetings we will start with sub-regions to discuss what really is missing in the party and what we can do to get back on the right track. We have finished, Buganda, eastern, and northern regions and we are concluding with western then we will then start with 137 districts across the country.”



Mr Mao added that the party has divided Kampala into five districts and will base on this to meet the leaders and discuss the performance of the party.

“After these engagements we shall go back to put a proposal before national executive council that every month there must be village meetings to talk about the party progress, which means it is no longer enough to attend only workshops when the grassroots are rotting,” he said.

Mr Mao added that the meetings are important because they can come up with report cards on the performance of the party in these areas.

“We need these report cards because they help us to know our current situation and how we can move to another level and where we want to go, eventually when you study the report card you can disagree but learn the lessons from it,” he said.

Mr Mao added that the report cards revealed that the only sub-region that had a candidate in every district is Acholi.

“I was surprised because in western Uganda, we had one elected leader in Ibanda District but the leading Opposition party did not have any. That is why we come up with a report card to know our weaknesses and how we can overcome them,” he said.

DP Secretary General Gerald Siranda said the meetings are some of the activities they have embarked on to rebuild the party.