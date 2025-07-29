DP skips primaries for incumbents to preserve unity, focus on 2026 strategy

The Democratic Party (DP), Uganda’s oldest political party, has announced that all its current Members of Parliament will be exempt from participating in internal primaries in their constituencies ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking during the party’s weekly press briefing at Balintuma on July 29, DP Secretary General Gerald Siranda said he has taken it upon himself to deliver nomination forms to all sitting MPs, although it remains their responsibility to return them.

“We have discussed that we are not putting candidates in constituencies where we already have MPs. Instead, we have asked them to go and support other candidates and give them techniques on how to win an election,” Siranda said.

He added that the party’s goal is to minimize internal wrangles and encourage MPs to take leadership in strengthening the party elsewhere.

“I have engaged with top party leaders, and there will be vetting during the process. Many people will be advised on what to do,” he said.

Siranda also clarified that in constituencies where sitting MPs have defected to other political parties or are not seeking re-election, the party will nominate new candidates once the nomination deadline nears.

“This is not the first time DP is doing this. In 2011, we gave a waiver to all sitting MPs to show that we need them as a party,” he noted.

Following internal consultations, the deadline for picking nomination forms has been extended to August 26 to give more members time to express interest in running on the DP ticket.

“We have 180 party members who have picked nomination forms for MP seats, and we expect more by the end of the exercise,” Siranda said.

He revealed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet from August 15 to 20 to receive reports and establish a vetting committee to assess all aspiring candidates.

“During the vetting, we want to see if candidates have contested in positions where they are in good standing with the party,” he added.

Siranda was quick to caution that picking nomination forms does not guarantee one’s candidature.

“There are other processes you must go through. We have to write to the constituency to inform them about your interest,” he said, adding, “Nominations for parliamentary candidates are on September 16 and 17, so we must be ready in time.”

Siranda also revealed a regional breakdown of interest in the DP ticket: Buganda leads with 45 percent, followed by northern Uganda at 30 percent, western at 21 percent, and eastern at 18 percent.

“The party is looking for funds to pay nomination fees for all candidates, print their posters, and offer financial support to all parliamentary candidates,” he said.

Status of Sitting MPs

The party is currently facing internal instability as several high-profile MPs have defected ahead of 2026.

So far, four legislators have crossed over to other parties. These include:

Micheal Lulume Bayiga (Buikwe South), now with the People’s Front for Freedom

Fortunate Rose Nantongo (Woman MP, Kyotera)

John Paul Mpalanyi (MP, Kyotera)

Lutamaguzi Ssemakula (MP, Nakaseke South), all three of whom have joined the National Unity Platform (NUP)