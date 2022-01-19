DP to offer legal service to boda boda riders over curfew time

Boda bodas on Jinja Road in Kampala. A new report on improving road safety in Uganda has revealed that at least 89 percent of boda boda riders in Kampala City do not have driving permits. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • In his last address to the nation on New Year’s Eve, President Museveni lifted most of the measures that had been put in place to fight the spread of Covid-19 that has ravaged the country for the last two years.

The opposition Democratic Party (DP) has pledged to offer free legal services to the boda boda riders, who were left behind in the full reopening of the economy.

