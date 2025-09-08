DP, UPC face legitimacy test after fling with NRM

The Democratic Party (DP) founded in 1954, and the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) founded in 1960, were for decades the two main political parties in Uganda, rooted as they were in the essentials of the country’s history and social life, from religion to independence. The heyday of these two historic parties now seems like a long time ago. The UPC led Uganda to Independence in October 1962. More than a century later, today, the main role of UPC and DPC in national politics and in the forthcoming elections is that of accompanying bridesmaids and being accused of having slipped into the comfort of President Museveni’s embrace. The charge is not new.

For years, detractors have alleged that DP and UPC have been “in bed with the NRM,” citing episodes of strategic withdrawal and quiet collaboration. In the run-up to the 2011 elections, both parties abandoned the Inter-Party Cooperation (IPC) platform, which had been designed to mount a united challenge against NRM. DP flatly refused to sign the protocol of cooperation, while UPC signed but later abandoned the effort altogether. If those episodes sounded warning bells, the July 2022 “political wedding” between DP and the NRM appeared to seal the criticism. Marketed as a cooperation agreement, the move instead deepened suspicion that Uganda’s oldest parties were now part of what some critics derisively call NRM’s “extended political polygamy”, from UPC yesterday, to DP today.

Speaking during Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo’s thanksgiving in Patong Town Council in Agago District in July, President Museveni further rubbed it in, saying there is no DP without him. “In 1962, I was already active as a young activist, and I was supporting a party called DP; so, when I see people saying DP without Museveni, there is no DP without Museveni,” Mr Museveni said as DP President General, Mr Nobert Mao, translated, which could do little more than repeat the mockery in Acholi to the audience. DP leaders have since downplayed the President’s words as nothing more than a “joke,” rooted in his long and bruised history with the party.

Speaking at the party’s weekly press conference last Tuesday, Mr Mao said ever since he became DP president, he has faced rejection from individuals who considered themselves owners of the party and refused to accept him as the legitimate leader. A group of DP members led by Bukoto Central MP Richard Sebamala last Tuesday filed a petition at the Mbarara High Court, challenging the leadership of party president Norbert Mao. On the other hand, Mr Mao contends that the party constitution provides national organs such as the Delegates’ Conference which endorsed his leadership and policies. Year in, year out, DP as UPC have for the last decade or so been embroiled in internal wrangling, a major test to their internal cohesion to focus on the bigger prize.

Enemy within

UPC’s leadership has four factions: one led by Jimmy Akena, son of the founding leader and former President Milton Obote; one led by lawyer Peter Walubiri; another led by Joseph Ochieno; and another led by Dennis Adim Enap. Add to the mix a list of court orders and injunctions, which have been variously ignored. In April, Mr Akena dismissed as “baseless propaganda” reports that he brokered a political deal with Mr Museveni and the NRM, stating that although he maintains communication with the President, there was no secret deal between them. Mr Ochieno told this newspaper the party’s problems border on leadership and constitutional crisis.

“A couple of mafia-like cliques with no interests in the party but rather, impervious personalities courted with an apparent continuum of quisling tendencies. Nor is it necessarily an ideological contradiction because though the original group-divides of way back in 2015 were conflicted, the issue today is impunity, entitlement, power, meal-card polity and yes, ‘identity’…it’s not the central issue rather, identity as a manipulative tool,” he said. He added: “On trial hence is leadership, disregard of the constitution, selective application of fundamental and sometimes basic rules and a critical disregard of anything institutional, membership and or core and founding values.

Time being the best healer, I am confident some of these will be tested, exposed, limited and imperatively end, whatever the circumstances. UPC, more than any other political party in this country, we shall emerge real and intact for, an idea cannot die. The founding values are much more urgently required to heal, reconcile and rebuild this country today and post-NRA that once again I say, we are an idea whose time has come; we are the future.” Yet, with the 2026 elections approaching, both DP and UPC have expressed interest in fielding presidential candidates. But what legitimacy can they claim, when their houses are in total disarray let alone widely viewed as co-wives to the ruling party?

Ms Alice Alaso, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) national coordinator, described as “sad” to watch the meltdown in the two parties, saying when Mr Mao took the DP into an alliance with the NRM, they assured him that he was joining people who do not keep their promises. “We have a mandate to offer alternative leadership and cannot afford to have a vacuum when NRM comes seeking alternatives from parties outside the government,” she said. According to Ms Alaso, the UPC and DP were the “bedrock of democratic governance” in the country, and it is “understandable” when the NRM doesn’t only want to swallow them, but all political parties.

Identity crisis

In 1980, UPC became the first party in post-independence African history to have lost power, in1971, and returned to power following the December 10 elections. It was the dispute over these elections that propelled the then run-of -the mill Yoweri Museveni of the Uganda Patriotic Movement who secured only one vote against UPC’s 74 seats, to pick up arms and wage a costly civil war. As it is with UPC, the last time DP led Uganda was the one year between 1961 and 1962 when it was defeated by the UPC in the elections that led to independence. DP is largely believed to have won the 1980 elections, but the party took the shadow government in parliament while secretly collaborating with armed groups such as Andrew Kayiira’s Uganda Freedom Movement to overthrow UPC.

When the National Resistance Army shot to power in 1986, the UPC was wary of the former’s intentions and even refused to join the new broad-based government, while the DP dived in with two feet which saw Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere becoming Internal Affairs minister and later Foreign Affairs minister. Today, both UPC and DP, once engines of political contestation, face perhaps their deepest identity crisis, always playing second fiddle to dominant players. The electorate is left to wonder: come 2026, will DP and UPC be challengers, or merely spectators in an extended scripted drama? Lawyer and activist Andrew Karamagi says DP and UPC have been “severely degraded” over the years, while NRM, on the other hand, is not a political party, but “an ensemble of illicit interests backed by the gun”.

“It is an NRM State in the same way that you had the Kenya African National Union (KANU) during the President Daniel Arap Moi era, which was built around the Kenyan State and could not survive one day after Moi was ousted from power. A similar fate awaits the NRM,” he said. “The DP and UPC will survive the devastation and violence wreaked upon them by the NRA because at the core, they are real institutions, unlike the latter,” he added. Mr Job Kijja, a governance researcher, said whether in bed with the NRM or not, it is quite difficult for a political party to function normally in a body politic like Uganda’s that is synonymous with patronage, coercion, and hostility from an entire state apparatus. “On the whole, political parties in Uganda suffer from an institutional existential crisis that has plagued all other institutions. For instance, as per the Political Parties and Organisations Act, parties are not allowed to raise in excess of $200,000 from an external source,” he said.

FDC position

FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat said DP and UPC are “known to be hobnobbing with NRM” and cannot be taken seriously as an Opposition group, adding that it will be hard for any voter to believe their “institutional honesty”. Mr Mao, who is now the minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, a docket he got as a result of the cooperation agreement with NRM, said the party needs true believers so that they do not repeat their past mistakes. “As we headed to the 2021 elections, one of our top officials whom we dismissed handed over our register to NUP. Our structures were infiltrated and some of our leaders even had both DP and NUP stamps,” he revealed. The electorate is left to wonder: come 2026, will DP and UPC be challengers, or merely spectators in an extended scripted drama?

Background

DP and UPC, once pillars of Uganda’s multi-party democracy, now face a host of challenges that threaten their relevance.

Both parties have struggled to maintain independence as Opposition voices, with internal leadership wrangles and constitutional crises further undermining their stability. Allegations of cozying up to the ruling NRM have cast doubt on their credibility, and both are finding it difficult to field strong presidential candidates for the 2026 elections. Observers question whether these historic parties can recover their influence or if they will continue to play the role of “political bridesmaids” to the dominant NRM.

Experts speak out.

