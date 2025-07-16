DP youth give EC 7-day ultimatum over Mao’s contested re-election

A group of disgruntled Democratic Party (DP) members, under the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC), demanding action on their petitions over alleged irregularities during last month’s DP delegates' conference in Mbarara.

The group claims that more than 10 petitions submitted to the EC regarding leadership disputes, constitution amendments, and election malpractice in the opposition party have gone unanswered for nearly three months.

“EC should come out and tell the country whether the recent DP delegates’ conference was conducted in accordance with the law,” said former UYD president Ismail Kirya told journalists in Kampala.

“If we receive no response within seven days from July 15, we shall not be blamed for our next course of action,” he added.

On Monday, Kirya accused the DP leadership of “running away with ballot boxes” and disregarding due process during the re-election of party president Norbert Mao.

“What happened in Mbarara was not a democratic process but a hijacking of party structures,” he charged.

Mr Kirya further alleged that the EC had gazetted DP constitutional amendments based on “forged resolutions,” claiming they were never discussed in the prior delegates' conference in Gulu City, “a violation,” he said, “of the Political Parties and Organizations Act.”

UYD member Michael Mpunge echoed the concerns, warning that the EC’s failure to act could foreshadow wider electoral integrity issues ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections.

“If the Electoral Commission can be silent on such internal party chaos, what kind of national election are we headed for?” he said.

In response, EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi confirmed the commission had received the petitions and was reviewing them.

“Political parties are legal entities and are expected to resolve internal disputes according to their constitutions,” Mucunguzi said, encouraging the aggrieved members to pursue legal redress if necessary.

“The Commission will respond to the petitioners once it determines whether it has jurisdiction over the matter. The ultimatum is neither here nor there,” he emphasized.

On June 2, DP President General Norbert Mao was re-elected during a controversial delegates’ conference that saw him win 969 votes against Buikwe South MP Dr Michael Lulume Bayiga’s 339. Bayiga, a Mao critic, has since abandoned DP to join the newly launched People’s Front for Freedom opposition party.

The Mbarara delegates' event was marred by internal splits, claims of irregularities, and accusations of procedural violations, triggering the petitions.

The aggrieved youth leaders warn that if the EC fails to uphold transparency and accountability within registered political parties, similar unrest may spread to other formations and threaten democratic stability.